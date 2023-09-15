Ambedkar varsity V-C invites CM to inaugurate new buildings, hostel on the campus

September 15, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor Nimma Venkata Rao on Friday invited the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate the newly constructed administrative buildings and the YSR Boys’ Hostel on the campus.

Mr. Rao submitted a report on the recent achievements and introduction of new job-oriented courses by the university to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was here in connection with the inauguration of the medical college.

He thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning 109 new posts as the university had only seven sanctioned posts.

He later said the Chief Minister responded positively and promised to visit the campus very soon.