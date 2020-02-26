Ambedkar varsity plans new job-oriented courses

SRIKAKULAM

26 February 2020 00:46 IST

N. Andhra turning into industrial hub throwing open many openings, says V-C

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor Koona Ramji said that the university was planning to introduce more job-oriented courses from the academic year 2020-21 after taking the opinion of academicians and heads of industrial bodies. Courses related to fire safety, marine and naval architecture were under active consideration due to their job potential.

Mr. Ramji told The Hindu that advanced courses in yoga, medical records-health information keeping and Gandhian studies would also be introduced very soon. “North Andhra is turning into a major industrial hub and it needs trained manpower. The courses are being planned to meet the needs of various industries including sea ports, airports, fisheries and pharmaceutical industries. The students who pursue these courses are likely to be picked up in campus placement drives by various industries,” Mr. Ramji said.

UGC funds

“The university could meet the expectations of the UGC by improving the infrastructure in the last few years. Under 12B rule, UGC will provide assistance for research activity, improvement of library facility and others. This will help the university to improve its infrastructure on a par with that of old and well-established institutions in the country,” said the Vice-Chancellor.

According to him, all 130 affiliated colleges were also advised to improve laboratory and other facilities. The institutions had been told to involve students in field study which had already been made mandatory for PG students of the university. “We are giving two credit points for each student who successfully completes field study under public outreach programme. Students are actively participating in field studies which include visit to industries and study of government policies. The information thus gathered will be given to various government departments for follow-up action. We are getting a good response from the district administration also for this initiative,” said Mr. Ramji.