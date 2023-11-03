ADVERTISEMENT

Ambedkar University, Pulsus Group to conduct skill training programmes

November 03, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Executive Body member and Pulsus Group chairman Gedela Srinubabu.

:

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University executive body member and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pulsus Group Gedela Srinubabu on Friday said that the two would jointly take up skill based programmes to prevent the youth from migrating out of the North Andhra region in search of job opportunities.

He said that the Group would sponsor the chair-professor post for a year in order for a well-trained professor to coordinate training programmes in association with pharmaceutical, sugar, chemical, jute and software companies.

“Under this chair-professor programme, Pulsus Group will sponsor the appointed professor for one year and later University Grants Commission (UGC) will pay their salary for the following three years. The University Chancellor Nimma Venkata Rao also responded positively and assured to identify new diploma and certificate courses,” added Mr. Srinubabu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US