Ambedkar Smruti Vanam to be ready by April 14 next year in Vijayawada 

Ministers Pinipe Viswaroop, Adimulapu Suresh and Velampalli Srinivas inspecting the venue of the upcoming park at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

It will coincide with his birth anniversary, says Minister

The ‘Ambedkar Smruti Vanam’, which will have a 125-ft tall statue of B.R. Ambedkar, will be readied at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada by April 14, 2023 to coincide with the birth anniversary of the chief draftsman of the Constitution of India.

“IIIT-Chennai has been entrusted with the design work. Of the total allocation of ₹268 crore, a sum of ₹100 crore has already been released,” Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop told reporters on Monday after inspecting a 12-ft tall ‘sample statue’ installed at the park along with his Cabinet colleagues Adimulapu Suresh and Velampalli Srinivas.

On the occasion, Mr. Viswaroop said the Social Welfare Department, AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) and the executing agency have been instructed to expedite the project works and that funds have been kept in a ‘green channel’ to ensure that there is no disruption in work due to financial constraints.

Collector J. Nivas, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, APIIC General Manager D. Srinivasa Rao and project manager J. Krishna Mohan accompanied the Ministers.