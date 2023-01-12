Ambedkar Smriti Vanam works going on at brisk pace, govt spent Rs. 248 cr so far, says Minister

January 12, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Social Welfare and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Srimiti Vanam committee chairman Merugu Nagarjuna has said that the works for the construction of the memorial park at Swarajya Maidan are going on at a brisk pace.

Mr. Nagarjuna along with committee member and Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A. Suresh inspected the ongoing works and the shoes of the statue which were brought recently.

The shoes weighing 12 tonnes are about 12 feet in height and are a key part of the 125-foot statue that will be placed on an 80 feet pedestal building.

Mr. Nagarjuna said that the government had spent ₹248 crore so far on the construction of the park and the statue works were going on uninterrupted.

Mr. Suresh said that works related to the pedestal, convention centre, basement and others had been completed and on April 14, the park would be inaugurated.

Social Welfare Department Director K. Harshavardhan and others were present.