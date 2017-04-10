Ambedkar Smriti Vanam will be a landmark, says Minister

The 'Ambedkar Smriti Vanam' coming up with an outlay of ₹97.28 crore would be a new landmark destination in the capital city of Amaravati, said Minister for Social and Tribal Welfare N. Anand Babu.

On his maiden visit as the minister to the city to participate in the 125th Dr. B.R. Ambedkar birth anniversary on Sunday, he garlanded the portrait of the architect of the Constitution to kickstart the celebrations.

Speaking to the media later, he said that the memorial would have a meditation centre, library, open air theatre and a study centre to spread his message.

The State government was taking all steps to strengthen the Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Departments, Mr. Anand Babu said, adding that the conversion of residential schools into Gurukul schools in phases was aimed at providing quality education to SC/ST students.

Guinness feat

MLA M. Sugunamma, Joint Director (Social Welfare) Vijaykumar, Tribal Welfare Officer Eswaraiah, Scheduled Castes Corporation Executive Director Srinivas Kumar and TDP Christian Cell convener Y. Praveen were among the participants.

The day also marked the completion of 25 hours of group dance by 3,000 participants, aimed at securing a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

Seminar on April 13

Guntur Staff Reporter adds

A seminar on Dr. B.R Ambedkar’s contribution to nation building will be held on April 13 at the Cotton Association Hall, Member of Legislative Council Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad said here on Sunday.

Retired IAS officer Dasari Srinivasulu and Professor in Acharya Nagarjuna University Challapalli Swaroopa Rani will speak on the topic.

Mr. Vara Prasad, who founded the Amaravathi Institute of Social Sciences, said that a week-long programme had been chalked out to mark the birth anniversaries of Babu Jagjivan Ram, B.R. Ambedkar and Jyotirao Phule.

On April 11, a talk on Jyotirao Phule’s philosophy was being held at the AP Cotton Association Hall in which professor of political science K. Srinivasulu would speak.