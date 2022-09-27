Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, statue cost estimate increased to ₹ 265 crore

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
September 27, 2022 21:21 IST

Minister for Social Welfare and Ambedkar Statue Construction Committee chairman Merugu Nagarjuna said that the estimated cost of construction of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's 125-foot statue and Ambedkar Smriti Vanam at Swarajya Maidan here has increased to ₹265 crore from₹100 crore.

Mr. Nagarjuna, who inspected the ongoing works for the construction of the base for the statue at the Swarajya Maidan on Tuesday, asked the officials to complete the installation of the statue by April 14, 2023, without compromising on the pace and expenditure of the works. He said that as per the word given by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the statue would be inaugurated on the coming Ambedkar Jayanthi.

Mr. Nagarjuna said that Ambedkar Smriti Vanam would feature the first of its kind 125-foot statue of Dr. Ambedkar and important events of his life in the memorial park.

He said that cost might further escalate by the time of the completion of the project owing to various factors. He said completion of the project on time would be the top priority for the government.

