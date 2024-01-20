Ambedkar Smriti Vanam: A grand spectacle that mesmerised the crowds

January 20, 2024 05:36 am | Updated 05:36 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The evening sky lit up with a symphony of lasers, fireworks, and a light and sound show set to pulsating music at Swaraj Maidan in the heart of Vijayawada city on January 19 (Friday).

People from across the State converged into a mammoth crowd at the venue to witness the grand spectacle, organised as part of the unveiling of the world’s tallest statue of B.R. Ambedkar by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

The statue towers over the city at a height of 206 feet (including the height of the pedestal), and has been the talk of the town ever since its foundation was laid. An awestruck crowd watched the sky lighting up with elaborate fireworks and the laser show, while many captured the colourful and stunning visuals on their mobile phones.

Besides locals who made sure they reached the venue in time to witness the spectacle, large crowds were mobilised from across the State. The AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) pressed into service around 2,000 ordinary and express services from its fleet of buses to bring people from all corners of the State.

Some of these buses were sent to the Rayalaseema districts on Thursday night to transport the people in time, while buses began operating to nearby districts like Prakasam and Nellore from Friday morning.

The traffic restrictions imposed in the area were to stay in place till Friday midnight, said officials. The traffic diversions in some of the busiest areas in the city caused inconvenience to people who had to take roundabout ways to reach their destinations.

With the formal unveiling of the statue, the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam is set to witness a steady stream of visitors from Saturday.