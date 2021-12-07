Ambedkar remembered on 65th death anniversary

GUNTUR

07 December 2021 01:18 IST

His ideals of freedom and equality are embodied in govt. policies, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, on his 65th death anniversary on Monday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Vemuru MLA Meruga Nagarjuna, and MLC Talasila Raghuram garlanded a statue of Ambedkar at the Chief Minister’s camp office.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the ideals of freedom and equality espoused by Ambedkar find pride of place in the socio-economic, political and constitutional aspects of India.

“Today is the death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, but his ideals live on. For the last 100 years, his imprint on the social, economic, political and constitutional aspects of India have remained intact. His vision of freedom and equality with social justice is now being embodied in our government,” he tweeted.

Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy paid rich tributes to Ambedkar at the YSRCP’s central office. Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy hailed Ambedkar as a champion of equality and hailed his contribution in building a Constitution which ensured freedom and basic rights to people from all walks of life.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, MLAs Merugu Nagarjuna, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, MLC Talasila Raghuram and Maiga Corporation chairman K. Kanaka Rao were present on the occasion at the camp office.