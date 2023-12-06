HamberMenu
Ambedkar Porata Samithi urges the government to implement the SC sub-plan

December 06, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Ambedkar Porata Samiti president Soru Sambayya on Wednesday asked the government to implement the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan for empowering Dalit families, which remained below the poverty line.

On the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s death anniversary, Mr. Sambayya and others garlanded Ambedkar’s portrait in a programme organised in Bobbili of Vizianagaram district. Supporting Ambedkarite thought, he said that reservations in private organisations and implementation of more welfare schemes were needed to uplift the Dalit community.

