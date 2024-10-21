ADVERTISEMENT

Ambedkar Porata Samithi urges A.P. govt. to allocate 15% liquor shops and mines to SC community

Published - October 21, 2024 07:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

They seek improvement of food quality and infrastructure in SC hostels across the district

The Hindu Bureau

Ambedkar Porata Samiti president Soru Sambayya and other leaders staging a protest at Vizianagaram on Monday.

Ambedkar Porata Samithi president Soru Sambayya on Monday urged the Andhra Pradesh government to allocate 15% of liquor shops and medium and minor mineral mines to Scheduled Caste (SC) community in the State, while claiming that all of them were being controlled exclusively by influential persons of the respective mandals.

Along with association leaders Yanda Gopal, Egoti Murali and others, Mr. Sambayya staged the protest at the Vizianagaram Collector’s office over issues faced by the SC community.

Speaking to media on the occasion, he said that the Dalit community should also be given livelihood opportunities as they are economically and socially disadvantaged. He further sought improvement of food quality and infrastructure in SC hostels across the district.

Later, the association leaders submitted a memorandum to Joint Collector Sedhu Madhavan, urging him to resolve the pending issues of the marginalised communities.

