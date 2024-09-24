GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ambedkar Porata Samithi stages protest in Vizianagaram demanding land, loans for Dalits

Youth from downtrodden communities were unable to get jobs due to inordinate delays in filling up backlog posts in State government departments, says Soru Sambayya

Published - September 24, 2024 06:27 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Ambedkar Porata Samiti president Soru Sambayya and others staging a protest in front of Vizianagaram Collectorate office on Tuesday.

Ambedkar Porata Samiti president Soru Sambayya and others staging a protest in front of Vizianagaram Collectorate office on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ambedkar Porata Samithi’s president, Soru Sambayya, along with representatives of various Scheduled Castes, on Tuesday, September 24, staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here demanding the State government to allocate two acres of land for Dalit families and provide livelihood opportunities to them by facilitating loans from banks and SC Corporation, which reportedly stopped giving away the loans since two days.

Mr. Sambayya said that youth from downtrodden communities were unable to get jobs due to inordinate delays in filling up backlog posts in State government departments. He expressed concern over the “diversion of funds allocated for the SC sub-plan”. Vizianagaram Jai Bhim Association president Basava Suryanarayana asked for the improvement of basic amenities in Dalit streets in villages. Later, all representatives submitted a memorandum to Collector B.R. Ambedkar and urged him to draw the attention of the issues of scheduled castes.

