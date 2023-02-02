ADVERTISEMENT

Ambedkar Park works will be completed for April 14 inauguration by CM, says official

February 02, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi inspects ongoing works and a sample stretch of footpath laid with tiles on M.G. road

Tharun Boda

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi along with AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Managing Director G. Srijana inspected the works of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Park (Smriti Vanam) under way at Swarajya Maidan in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Ms. Srilakshmi said that most of the park works would be completed by Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, as per the schedule, and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would be inaugurating the 125-foot statue.

All works related to the pedestal building, colonade and park would be completed while the work on the auditorium which could house about 2,000 people might take more time.

The park would feature an open theatre with 500 people capacity and a meditation centre among others.

Ms. Srilakshmi said that the civic body would spruce up M.G. Road from the Police Control Room junction to Swarajya Maidan by laying tiles on the footpaths that stretch up to about six kilometres. She later inspected the footpaths and the sample stretch spruced up with tiles.

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar and others were present.

