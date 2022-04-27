Ambedkar memorial park works will be reviewed every fortnight: Minister

Ministers Merugu Nagarjuna and Kottu Satyanarayana at the model statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on Wednesday.. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana, along with officials, inspected the works related to Ambedkar Memorial Park (Ambedkar Smriti Vanam) at the Swarjya Maidan in the city on Wednesday.

Along with MLC Jupudi Prabhakar, Secretary to Govt. (Planning) G. Srkr. Vijay Kumar, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao and others, the Ministers inspected the 25 feet model statue of the 125-foot statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to be installed by next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nagarjuna said the 125-foot statue of Ambedkar would be installed and the memorial park would be developed by April, 14, 2023.

He said progress of the works would be reviewed once every fortnight. Mr. Satyanarayana said all efforts to complete the project within the prescribed time would be made.