Ambedkar Gurukulam student ‘ends’ life in Eluru district

November 21, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau

A tenth-class student of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Gurukulam reportedly ended his life on the campus at Pedavegi in Eluru district on November 20 night.

“The boy, identified as D. Kamalesh, was not seen in the hostel after dinner. The hostel staff searched for him and found his body late in the night,” said Pedavegi police sub-inspector M. Lakshman, adding that the boy had reportedly shared his fear over his poor academic performance earlier. The student hailed from Bhimadolu in West Godavari district. 

The body has been handed over to the family of the deceased after post-mortem, the SI said. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Those battling with suicidal tendencies can seek help for counselling by dialling the Eluru police at 9959510759.

