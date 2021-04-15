Ambedkar a great son of India, says Governor

VIJAYAWADA

15 April 2021 01:57 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid rich tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of his 130th birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Governor, offering floral tributes to a portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, called him a great son of India who fought for the rights of Dalits and the emancipation of downtrodden sections of society.

He said Dr. Ambedkar was an economist, jurist, politician and social reformer who fought relentlessly against social discrimination towards Dalits and raised his voice against the injustice, discrimination and inequality faced by the Dalit community.

“Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Constitution with rule of law as the most essential part of the Constitution,” he said.

The Indian Constitution is considered the best in the world as it guarantees freedom of speech, freedom of expression, equality before law, and equal protection of law to all citizens, he added.