Ambati Subbanna oil mill in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh seized

February 09, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KAKINADA

Action follows death of seven workers due to asphyxiation; State government announces ₹25 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla has seized the Ambati Subbbanna oil mill on charges of negligence and lack of safety measures.

The action followed the death of seven workers, aged between 27 and 40, due to asphyxiation while cleaning the edible oil tanker at G. Ragampeta village, near Peddapuram, on February 9 (Thursday).

“A case under IPC Section 304 A has been registered against the management,” Ms. Krithika told The Hindu.

The State government had announced a compensation of ₹25 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, she said, and added that the workers’ union was also in talks with the management for a higher compensation.

Inquiry committee

Meanwhile, the Collector constituted a five-member committee to inquire into the incident. It would have to submit its report by February 11.

The committee comprises the Deputy Commissioner of Labour; the Deputy Inspector of Factories; an Executive Engineer; A.P. Pollution Control Board representative; the District Industries Officer; and the Peddapuram Revenue Divisional Officer.

