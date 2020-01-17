Ambati makes light of JSP-BJP alliance

Making light of the tie-up between the Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the BJP, YSRCP MLA Amabati Rambabu has said that the actor-turned-politician need not be taken seriously as he is known for his political instability.

The BJP and the JSP have not influenced voters in the elections, and such alliances are quite common before the elections.

“Our party does not respond to such issues. It will, however, respond to comments on our government,” Mr. Rambabu told reporters at Tadepalli on Thursday.

Mr. Rambabu also questioned Mr. Pawan as to why he had been silent on the issue of Special Category Status (SCS) to A.P.

“Instead of asking for SCS, why did Mr. Pawan go with the BJP?” he questioned.

“Did he not say that the BJP had given stale laddus to A.P.? Did the BJP give him fresh laddus now?” he wondered.

Stating that Mr. Pawan, along with TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, had been trying to malign the government, Mr. Rambabu said that the YSRCP would not be cowed down by such “unholy alliances.”

Earlier, Mr. Naidu had sent MPs Sujana Chowdary and C.M. Ramesh to the BJP, and now he sent Mr. Pawan to that party, said Mr. Rambabu.