Ambati flays TDP and its friendly media

Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu has lashed out against the Telugu Desam Party and its “friendly media” for spreading lies and falsehood against the State government.

Mr. Rambabu told reporters that a leading Telugu daily was spewing venom against the government as the present government had awarded the contract to Megha Engineering Ltd after conducting reverse tendering.

“It is known that the previous TDP regime awarded the tender to Navayuga firm after cancelling the tender to Transtroy. After our government came into power, we awarded the contract to Megha Engineering after reverse tendering. Yet another daily came out with stories saying that our government favoured a mining baron in Karnataka and everyone knows that the border fixation was done by GIS and the mining industry got its lease renewed through court,” said Mr. Rambabu.

Explaining the reasons behind delay in execution of Polavaram project, Mr. Rambabu said that delay in finalisation of lower coffer dam designs and the huge holes caused by heavy floods had caused the delay.

“Mr. Chandrababu Naidu is the main reason behind delay in execution of Polavaram project. Have we ever seen someone construct diaphragm wall before completing the upper coffer dam?” said Mr. Rambabu.