Ambati defends government decision to dissolve the Legislative Council

Sattenapalli MLA and senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu has termed as ‘historic’ the decision of the State government to dissolve the Legislative Council.

“It was only after a detailed discussion with experts and members, the State government has taken the decision to dissolve the Legislative Council,” said Mr. Rambabu while addressing the media at Tadepalli on Tuesday.

Stating that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has become the second Chief Minister after NTR to take this decision, he questioned the absence of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Assembly.

“If Mr. Naidu has so much concern over this decision, why was he absent for the discussion in the Assembly? If Mr. Naidu is confident that public pulse is against the government, he should resign and ask his 23 MLAs and MPs to resign and go for elections,” he added.

He also said that Mr. Naidu was known for his U-turn politics and it was evident in the Assembly where his previous speeches were also shown to the public. Few select media channels are not even showing those words he spoke in the past and in the present, he added.