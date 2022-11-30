Ambati dares Naidu to make governance he offered as Chief Minister as poll plank

November 30, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - GUNTUR

Where is the need for people to vote for Naidu as he promises to continue YSRCP government’s Navaratnalu, asks Irrigation Minister

Sambasiva Rao M.

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu has dared TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to make as his poll plank the governance he had offered during his earlier stints as Chief Minister instead of promising people to continue the Navaratnalu currently being implemented by the YSRCP government.

Reacting to Mr. Naidu’s “provocative remarks” against the ruling party in Kakinada, Mr. Rambabu told the media at Tadepalli on Wednesday that the TDP leader was promising to continue the Navaratnalu, the brainchild of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “If that is the case, where is the need for people to vote for Mr. Naidu? If he had provided good governance, he must promise the same again,” the Minister said.

Referring to the allegations of Mr. Naidu in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Mr. Rambabu said the government welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to shift the trial from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana.

The Minister, however, objected to Mr. Naidu trying to portray Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as an accused in the case.

