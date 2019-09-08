Ambati comes down on Naidu

Hitting hard at TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for “trying to manufacture dissent and manipulate public opinion,” YSRCP MLA and Central Committee member Ambati Rambabu has said that the TDP is a sinking ship as many of its leaders are deserting the party.

‘Mala fide intention’

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Rambabu alleged that Mr. Naidu was deploying paid artistes as “farmers and victims” with a view to generating false public opinion against the YSRCP government, and taking the help of his “friendly media” to create a hype and make an issue out of a non-issue. “Mr. Naidu is using television artistes to create an opinion with mala fide intention. People are realising his gimmicks, as he had resorted to such acts during his term in office,” Mr. Rambabu said.

Mr. Naidu had no right to speak about Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s 100 days in office, as he had failed to implement the decisions taken when in power. The charge-sheet released by the TDP was a mere farce, he said.

Welfare measures

On the contrary, Mr. Reddy created history by rolling out welfare measures and creating four lakh jobs in less than three months of assuming office, he observed.

Snipe at Lokesh

Responding to the allegations made by former Minister and Telugu Desam general secretary N. Lokesh that Mr. Reddy’s 100-day-rule resembled that of Tughlaq, he said that it was Mr. Naidu who resembled so as he had shifted from Hyderabad overnight fearing arrest in the alleged note-for-vote case.