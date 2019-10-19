Amarnath justifies constitution of fresh SIT into land scam

YSRCP Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath has described the land scam in Visakhapatnam as the biggest in the State.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy kept his election promise of constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) afresh to ensure a fair inquiry into the scandal, Mr. Amarnath told the media here on Friday. Vast extents of land worth about ₹700 crore had been grabbed allegedly by the TDP leaders, he said, and justified a fresh inquiry into the issue. The TDP government had not made public the report submitted by the SIT it constituted, and it could have been tampered with by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, he alleged.

Appeal to victims

The YSRCP leader appealed to the victims of land scam to lodge complaints with the SIT afresh. Those involved in the scam would not be spared, irrespective of their position or party affiliation, he said. As an opposition party, the YSRCP had sought a CBI inquiry into the issue as it suspected the involvement of Mr. Naidu, his son Lokesh, Ministers and TDP leaders, Mr. Amarnath recalled.

Advice to Ayyanna

Stating that TDP MLA and former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao too had welcomed the decision to constitute SIT afresh, Mr. Amarnath said that former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, who had lodged a complaint with the SIT against his Cabinet colleague then, was welcome to lodge a fresh complaint with the new SIT if he wanted justice in the case.

On the charges made by the TDP against YSRCP leader Dharmana Prasada Rao in the past, he said that if they were true, the TDP, which was in power then, could have initiated action against him.

Alleging that the TDP office in the city was an illegal construction, he said the new SIT would probe it.

He also justified the decisions of the Chief Minister on the PPAs and reverse tendering, as they were taken with the objective of saving public money.

The YSRCP MLA further said that Andhra Bank had served a notice on M. Sri Bharat, who had unsuccessfully contested on the TDP ticket for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat, allegedly for not repaying ₹13 crore loan.