Amaravatiauthorityconstituted

VIJAYAWADA

03 August 2020 00:03 IST

In a quick follow-up of the notification of AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Repeal Act, 2020, the government issued a GO for constituting Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA), and a separate order appointing CRDA Commissioner P. Lakshmi Narasimham as the AMRDA Commissioner.

Secretary to Government (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) and AMRDA Commissioner will be the deputy chairperson and member-convener of the AMRDA respectively.

Principal Secretary (Finance), the Collectors of Krishna and Guntur districts, Director of Town and Country Planning, Guntur district deputy transport commissioner, superintendents of R&B Department of Krishna and Guntur districts, Transco SE (Vijayawada) and Central Power Distribution Company Superintending Engineer (Vijayawada) will be the members of AMRDA which is formed on cessation of the CRDA.

The AMRDA will comprise the same area which was in the AP Capital Region notified under the AP-CRDA Act, 2014.

There are two significant points in the CRDA Repeal Act: The land deemed to be vested with and taken possession by the government under the ‘land pooling scheme’ will continue to be vested with it (government) and AMRDA and all master plans and zonal development plans of the existing Capital Region will remain in force for the purposes of specified land use unless superseded or revised under the AP Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities Act, 2016.