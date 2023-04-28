Amaravati will remain as capital of Andhra Pradesh and no scope for three capitals: Chandrababu Naidu

April 28, 2023 03:29 am | Updated April 27, 2023 11:04 pm IST - GUNTUR

Stating that the Amaravati will remain as only capital for Andhra Pradesh forever, Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu criticised that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was cheating the public in the name of corruption in the capital city. He alleged that Mr. Jagan knew how to loot the public wealth but did not know how to develop the State, at a public meeting as part of the Idem Kharma at Medikonduru in Tadikonda Assembly Constituency on Thursday.

Mr. Naidu said that the farmers at Amaravati came forward and gave 33,000 acres under the Land Pooling Scheme, for the development of the capital city. But, Mr. Jagan destroyed Amaravati after coming to power, Mr. Naidu criticised. Five crore people should remember that the development only would create wealth, generate employment, he said.

Mr. Naidu said, “Had Mr. Jagan revealed his idea of three capitals before 2019 general elections, then the public would not have voted for him. The capital belonged to all people, but not limited to a particular caste as alleged by Mr. Jagan. The Chief Minister gave misinformation and did diversion politics on Amaravati capital. Where is the scam in Amaravati capital city as alleged by YSRCP. The farmers gave land and in return they are getting the developed land and hence it is transparent. In addition to that, the assigned land owners are also getting the same benefits in the developed city. But, the Chief Minister is misleading the public.”

Tenali Sravan Kumar, Guntur TDP president and former MLA of Tadikonda Assembly Constituency, said that when the party was in power, it did justice to all communities and particularly the SCs. On the other hand, Mr. Jagan was doing injustice to SCs and others from the last four years. He said that before the 2019 general elections, Mr. Naidu warned that if the YSRCP would come into power then both Amaravati capital city and Polavaram projects would be stopped. The same was proved in the last four years, he claimed .

He said that 139 welfare schemes were implemented between 2014-19, but all of them were not available for the poor people in this government. He said that Amaravati farmers gave ₹2 lakh crore worth properties to the State government for construction of Capital city and the TDP would support them and fight against the YSRCP.

