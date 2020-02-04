Amaravati will not be neglected: Minister

Minister for Sports and Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that the Executive capital in Visakhapatnam can be built with minimum expenditure.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating the newly laid synthetic tennis courts on the premises of the BR Stadium here on Tuesday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the decision to set up Executive capital in Visakhapatnam would have a long-term effect. It would spur development of the backward districts of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. He lauded the Chief Minister for deciding to decentralise governance.

At the same time, Amaravati would not be neglected, he said. Besides being the Legislative capital, it would be developed into an educational hub, the Minister said.

The Minister’s observations came in the backdrop of the decision of government to expedite the shifting of the Heads of Departments out of Amaravati.

The G.O. issued on January 31 to shift the Offices of the Commissioner of Vigilance and Inquiries to Kurnool was challenged in the High Court.

The Minister also said that Guntur and Krishna districts had already been developed into trading hubs and it was the turn of the backward north coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions to witness development.