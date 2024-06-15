GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amaravati will be buzzing with activity in coming days, says Naidu

Roads will be laid, transport and other facilities will be created, asserts CM

Published - June 15, 2024 09:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
People vying with one another to submit their grievances to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the TDP office near Mangalagiri on Saturday.

People vying with one another to submit their grievances to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the TDP office near Mangalagiri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said Amaravati would be full of activity in the coming days due to the renewed focus on rebuilding the capital city, adding, his field visits would begin soon with the Polavaram project.

“You will see hectic activity (in Amaravati) as new roads will be laid and transport and other facilities created,” he said at an interaction with media persons at the TDP office near Mangalagiri, during his maiden visit there as the CM on Saturday.

Public grievances

He said he would be directly accessible to people to the extent possible while duly following the security protocol and that he was planning to receive public grievances personally.

People would be given the opportunity to convey their problems personally to the elected representatives and the details of such a mechanism were being worked out, including whether to have the necessary arrangement at the Secretariat or somewhere else, he said.  

Praja Vedika

Mr. Naidu said he would leave the mangled remains of the Praja Vedika, which was demolished towards the end of June 2019 as per Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s instructions, untouched so that it would be there as a constant reminder of his destructive rule. 

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / government

