Amaravati will be Andhra Pradesh’s capital forever, asserts Sujana Chowdary

Parliament alone is competent to legislate on the matter, says the BJP leader

Amaravati will remain as Andhra Pradesh’s capital forever, BJP Rajya Sabha member Y.S. Chowdary (also known as Sujana Chowdary) has asserted.

“Efforts to change the decision taken by the Union government in Parliament by the YSR Congress Party will not fructify,” Mr. Chowdary said while addressing the media here after flagging off the ‘Prakasam Praja Poru’ yatra.

The yatra was being led by BJP State secretary N. Ramesh Naidu and Prakasam district unit president S. Srinivas to expose the “anti-people policies” of the YSRCP government.

What prevented the State government from developing the backward regions in the State, including Prakasam district and Rayalaseema, Mr. Sujana Chowdary asked.

Objecting to the State government filing a SLP in the Supreme Court against the Andhra Pradesh High Court verdict on the three capitals, he said, “It is nothing but a waste of time and money by the State government.”

“I was in Parliament when the decision to locate capital in Amaravati was taken. Parliament alone is competent to legislate on the matter,” he opined.

The precious time of the Legislative Assembly was being wasted for levelling accusations by the YSRCP against the Opposition, he alleged.

The YSRCP, which had been given overwhelming majority both in the Lok Sabha and in the Assembly by the people in 2019, completely failed to articulate the demands of the State effectively in Parliament.

“The inept YSRCP MPs have not followed up matters in Delhi to expedite the projects sanctioned to the State,” Mr. Chowdary said.

“On my part, I will do my best to get maximum Central assistance to the State,” he promised.

‘Rampant corruption’

Lashing out at the “anti-people policies of the YSRCP,” he said people of the State were vexed with “rampant corruption in the State” with the ruling party leaders allegedly looting public wealth and natural resources such as sand, mines and silica. “A multi-crore liquor scam will come out in the open in the State soon,” he said.

Earlier, addressing an intellectuals’ meet organised by the party Prakasam unit, he said India was sure to emerge as a $5 trillion economy and a global powerhouse by 2024-25, thanks to the policy initiatives taken up by the Modi government.

He said the Centre was considering the demand for dovetailing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with agriculture for the benefit of farmers after building safeguards to prevent its misuse.

Mr. Ramesh Naidu said the YSRCP government had dashed the hopes of the youth by not fulfilling the poll promise to fill over 2.35 lakh posts in various departments. As many as 5,000 Praja Sangrama Yatras would be undertaken across the State, said Poru Yatra in-charge K. Anand.