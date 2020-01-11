Amaravati villagers continue protests

The protests against the move to shift Executive capital from Amaravati continued in the villages in Thullur mandal on Friday.

Local residents continued to gather in village centres voicing their opinion against the move. Meanwhile, the death of a farmer, Adepalli Krupanidhi from Krishnayapalem, evoked grief among the villagers.

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh consoled the family members and even carried the body up to some distance. Mr. Lokesh, had earlier visited the district jail in Guntur, and interacted with those arrested in the case of assault on mediapersons.

The TDP leaders upped the ante against Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu alleged the decision to shift the Capital to Visakhapatnam was taken to placate Swami Swaroopananda Swamy, based in Visakhapatnam. He also alleged that the decision to shift the Capital was a “guru dakshina” to the godman.

TDP leader G.V. Anjaneyulu said that Mr. Jagan had destroyed the hopes of five crore people in the State.

Ten in custody

Meanwhile, the Guntur police moved in swiftly to arrest the accused in the attack against government whip and Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy at Chinakakani on Tuesday. The police reportedly took 10 persons into custody and were questioning them.

Inspector General of Police, Guntur, Vineet Brijlal said the police would act tough against any one taking the law into their hands and asked people to observe restraint.