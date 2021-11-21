Amaravati should be the A.P. capital: Purandeswari

VIJAYAWADA:

21 November 2021 13:00 IST

She condemned the State government's vindictive attitude to the farmers' Maha Padayatra and demanded that it should refrain from stifling the democratic rights of not only farmers but all those staging peaceful protests against the concept of 'three capitals'

BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari reiterated the party's stand that Amaravati should be the capital of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) and said the same has been vindicated by the sanction of several institutions and release of ₹2,500 crore by the Centre for the development of what would have evolved into a bustling city had the YSR Congress (YSRC) government not pulled out of the project under the guise of decentralisation.

Addressing media persons here on November 21 along with State party president Somu Veerraju before leaving for Nellore to join Amaravati farmers' Maha Padayatra, Ms. Purandeswari said the Central government has given approximately ₹1,440 crore to A.P. two months ago for bridging the fiscal deficit for the current year.

Besides, the BJP-led NDA Government provided funds for Amaravati ring, Amaravati - Anantapur express highway and many other projects as it had been supportive of Amaravati as the capital from the beginning. She claimed that up to 90% of the assurances contained in the A.P. Reorganisation Act were fulfilled and the Centre was committed to do whatever A.P. required to grow at par with other progressive States.

Mr. Veerraju alleged that the government was putting obstacles in the path of Amaravati farmers and expressed regret that even the High Court imposed conditions on their 'court-to-temple' Padayatra though the matter was in its domain. The BJP has so far extended moral support to the farmers. Henceforth, it would take up cudgels on their behalf, the A.P. BJP chief added.