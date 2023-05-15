Amaravati ‘scam’ is the biggest in India, alleges YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

May 15, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - GUNTUR

One of the biggest scams to ever happen in the country is the Amaravati Land Pooling Scheme and preparation of the Capital City Master Plan during the regime of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government, alleged YSR Congress Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Interacting with the media on Monday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy spoke about the attachment of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in Amaravati by the State government.

“The residence of Mr. Naidu itself is the best example of the Amaravati scam. How can Mr. Naidu live there without paying rent to the owner Lingamaneni Ramesh? On one hand, Mr. Naidu draws house rent allowance (HRA) from the State government and on the other, he is not paying that to the landlord. If the house does not belong to Mr. Naidu, why is Mr. Ramesh allowing him to live in it without charging rent?” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to allegations of a ‘political witchhunt’ levelled by the TDP, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that had Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy really wanted Mr. Naidu behind bars, he could have done it on the very first day of assuming power. “But Mr. Jagan wanted to go by due procedure. The AP-CID has all the required evidence against Mr. Naidu and will produce it in court,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.