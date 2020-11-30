Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati ryots try to block Jagan’s convoy

Tense moments were witnessed at Mandadam village in Thullur mandal on Monday morning as scores of protesters demanding that the Capital should be located at Amaravati tried to block the convoy of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy going to Assembly.

A heavy police bandobust ensured that the convoy sped past the protesters. The protests against the decision of the YSRCP government to establish three capitals entered 349th day with some of the protesters demanding that the State Government start a dialogue with them.

The winter session of A.P. Legislative Assembly began on Monday on a tense note. Gadde Seshagiri Rao, Secretary of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee, said that they would follow the pattern of the protesting farmers from Punjab who laid siege to Delhi and have been protesting at the border.

But the YSRCP government, however, seems unlikely to start a dialogue with the protesters.

