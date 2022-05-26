Amaravati ring road case: HC stays CID proceedings against Narayana and others

Case posted for further hearing on June 9

Former minister P. Narayana, Lingamaneni Ramesh and L.V. Surya Rajasekhar of LEPL Projects, K.V.P. Anjani Kumar of Ramakrishna Housing Pvt. Ltd, and some others accused of committing irregularities in acquiring land for the Amaravati ring road got a reprieve in the Andhra Pradesh High Court as it stayed the proceedings initiated by the CID till June 9, to which date the case had been posted for further hearing.

Mr. Narayana, who was Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, and the co-accused had applied for anticipatory bail in the court last week, and the government filed a counter, detailing the charges levelled against them.

Not only the former Minister but also former Chief Minster N. Chandrababu Naidu had been booked by the CID for allegedly changing the Amaravati master plan and alignment of the ring road in order to benefit some individuals in a manner that caused a huge loss to the State exchequer.

The CID acted on a complaint lodged by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and registered cases against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Anti-Corruption Bureau Act.