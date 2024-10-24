ADVERTISEMENT

Amaravati rail line gets Central nod, to be completed in four years

Published - October 24, 2024 07:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

₹2,245 crore project will connect new capital with major cities and ports, a Multi-Model Commercial Cargo Terminal will come up at Paritala village in NTR district, says Railway Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefing the media on the Union Cabinet’s decisions, in New Delhi Thursday.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the Union Cabinet has approved rail connectivity for Amaravati by constructing a 3.2-km bridge across the Krishna river.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project, estimated at a cost of ₹2,245 crore, would be completed in four years, the Minister said at a virtual press conference on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

Amaravati would be connected with Bengaluru, Kolkata, Nagpur, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and other cities. The new capital would also have connectivity to Machilipatnam Port, Kakinada, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam Ports, Mr. Vaishnaw added.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 57-km new single line would be laid from Errupalem, Amaravati to Nambur. The line would create 19 lakh man days, the Union Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The Amaravati railway line will improve connectivity to the central, northern and southern India. The project will enhance accessibility to religious places such as the Amaralingeswara Swamy temple, the Undavalli Caves, the Amaravati Stupa and the Dhyana Buddha statue,” he said.

“The Central government is also focusing on many other railway projects in Andhra Pradesh,” the Railway Minister said.

A Multi-Model Commercial Cargo Terminal would come up at Paritala village in NTR district. In addition, 73 railway stations were being developed in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Vaishnaw added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US