Amaravati rail line gets Central nod, to be completed in four years

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the Union Cabinet has approved rail connectivity for Amaravati by constructing a 3.2-km bridge across the Krishna river.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project, estimated at a cost of ₹2,245 crore, would be completed in four years, the Minister said at a virtual press conference on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

Amaravati would be connected with Bengaluru, Kolkata, Nagpur, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and other cities. The new capital would also have connectivity to Machilipatnam Port, Kakinada, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam Ports, Mr. Vaishnaw added.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 57-km new single line would be laid from Errupalem, Amaravati to Nambur. The line would create 19 lakh man days, the Union Minister said.

“The Amaravati railway line will improve connectivity to the central, northern and southern India. The project will enhance accessibility to religious places such as the Amaralingeswara Swamy temple, the Undavalli Caves, the Amaravati Stupa and the Dhyana Buddha statue,” he said.

“The Central government is also focusing on many other railway projects in Andhra Pradesh,” the Railway Minister said.

A Multi-Model Commercial Cargo Terminal would come up at Paritala village in NTR district. In addition, 73 railway stations were being developed in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Vaishnaw added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.