Amaravati protests: TDP leaders complain to NCW’s fact-finding committee about illegal arrests and harassment of women protestors

A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Guntur MP Galla Jayadev, Vijayawada former mayor Panchumarthi Anuradha and Krishna district ZP former chairperson Gadde Anuradha complained to a two-member fact-finding committee of the National Commission for Women (NCW) in Guntur that the police in Amaravati were illegally arresting and harassing women who were protesting against the proposed shifting of the Capital to Visakhapatnam, citing prohibitory orders under Sec. 30 of the Police Act and Sec. 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“Police have also been allegedly beating up the peaceful protestors to suppress the agitation,” the TDP leaders told the NCW team.

‘Treated like terrorists or naxalites’

Mr. Galla told the NCW members Kanchan Khattar and Praveen Singh that the democratic right to stage protests was being deprived, and the women felt as if they are being treated like terrorists or Naxalites while they peacefully protested against the shifting of the capital.

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Galla said: “The fact-finding panel members promised to take the ground reality to the notice of the NCW chairperson after making a field visit to obtain a first-hand account of the conditions prevalent in Amaravati.”