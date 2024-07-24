GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amaravati, Polavaram funding to spur growth in Andhra Pradesh: say speakers at budget discussion

 

Published - July 24, 2024 08:06 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Speakers at a discussion on the Union Budget-2024 hailed the sanction of ₹15,000 crore for the construction of the State capital Amaravati and funding for the completion of the Polavaram project as game changers for spurring growth in Andhra Pradesh.

At the programme, organised by the Tirupati chapter of Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) here on Wednesday, V. Bhagya Teja, a Chartered Accountant, said the Visakhapatnam–Chennai Industrial Corridor would usher in industrial growth in the State. He lauded the increase in the limit of Mudra loans from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh without collateral, saying it can incentivise self-employment options among the youth.

PRSI president K. Srinivasa Rao, vice-president Chandramohan Rao and secretary Dudyala Chandramohan explained to the audience the tax structure applicable to employees of the government, private sector, small traders and big businesspersons and the tax exemption available.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Tirupati Kendra’s honorary director N. Satyanarayana Raju hailed the Centre’s decision to promote organic farming and called it a well thought out decision to rid the food chain of harmful and toxic chemicals.

All India Radio Tirupati station’s former director A. Malleswara Rao and writer Shashi Tanniru were felicitated on the occasion.

