Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi moves SC over capital projects

Petitioner seeks direction to the State not to waste money spent in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA

The Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS) has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court seeking an appropriate direction to the State under Article 257 (1) of the Constitution of India not to indulge in wastage of public exchequer’s money spent in Amaravati to the tune of ₹52,837 crore.

In the petition filed by senior advocate Unnam Muralidhar Rao, APS secretary Gadde Tirupati Rao sought a direction to the respondents to forthwith complete all the public buildings constructed in Amaravati for the purpose of providing housing to the judges of the High Court, All India Service officers and NGO employees, and other infrastructure projects in compliance with the High Court (HC) order dated March 3, 2022.

The petitioner alleged that the State had violated some of the directions given by the High Court in its order, thereby causing a huge loss to the exchequer.

He wanted the Centre to control the executive powers of the State so that it did not impede the exercise of powers of the Union of India conferred by Article 257 (1) of the Constitution.

It may be recalled that a full Bench of the High Court had ruled that the State lacked legislative competence to change or bifurcate / trifurcate the capital and that Amaravati should be developed as the capital city. The High Court directed the State and Capital Region Development Authority to complete the development of Amaravati by following specific timelines.