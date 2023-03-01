ADVERTISEMENT

Amaravati lands: CID summons former Minister P. Narayana, his wife and two others on March 6

March 01, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - GUNTUR

The investigating agency has also summoned the TDP leader’s daughters and two others on March 7

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Andhra Pradesh CID has issued notices to former Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government Ponguru Narayana, his relatives, and others under Sections 41(A) and 160 of the CrPC in connection with the alleged illegalities in the Amaravati lands.

“In connection with the ongoing investigation into ‘Designing the Master Plan of the Capital City and the alignment of the Inner Ring Road’, the investigation officer from the CID has issued notices to the accused persons,” the officials have confirmed.

Mr. Narayana and his wife Ramadevi, Potturi Prameela (employee of NSPIRA Management Services Pvt. Ltd., a company operated by members of Mr. Narayana’s family) and K.P.V. Anjani Kumar alias Bobby, MD of M/s Ramakrishna Housing Pvt. Ltd., are instructed to appear before the CID at Mangalagiri on March 6 under Section 41(A) of the CrPC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Sindhura and P. Sharini (both daughters of Mr. Narayana), Puneeth Kothapa (son-in-law of Mr. Narayana), and Varun Kumar Kothapa have been asked to be in the office of the CID on March 7. 

Ms. Sindhura and Ms. Sharini have been given the option of appearing before the CID on March 8 in case it is not possible for them on March 7.

Notices under Section 41(A) of the CrPC have been issued to those who are named as accused. Notices under Section 160 of the CrPC have been issued for those being examined as witnesses.

In the case, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh had granted anticipatory bail to Mr. Narayana and Mr. Anjani Kumar.

The present case is being filed based on a complaint lodged by Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, YSRCP legislator from Magalagiri.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US