Amaravati lands: CID summons former Minister P. Narayana, his wife and two others on March 6

March 01, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh CID has issued notices to former Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government Ponguru Narayana, his relatives, and others under Sections 41(A) and 160 of the CrPC in connection with the alleged illegalities in the Amaravati lands.

“In connection with the ongoing investigation into ‘Designing the Master Plan of the Capital City and the alignment of the Inner Ring Road’, the investigation officer from the CID has issued notices to the accused persons,” the officials have confirmed.

Mr. Narayana and his wife Ramadevi, Potturi Prameela (employee of NSPIRA Management Services Pvt. Ltd., a company operated by members of Mr. Narayana’s family) and K.P.V. Anjani Kumar alias Bobby, MD of M/s Ramakrishna Housing Pvt. Ltd., are instructed to appear before the CID at Mangalagiri on March 6 under Section 41(A) of the CrPC.

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Sindhura and P. Sharini (both daughters of Mr. Narayana), Puneeth Kothapa (son-in-law of Mr. Narayana), and Varun Kumar Kothapa have been asked to be in the office of the CID on March 7.

Ms. Sindhura and Ms. Sharini have been given the option of appearing before the CID on March 8 in case it is not possible for them on March 7.

Notices under Section 41(A) of the CrPC have been issued to those who are named as accused. Notices under Section 160 of the CrPC have been issued for those being examined as witnesses.

In the case, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh had granted anticipatory bail to Mr. Narayana and Mr. Anjani Kumar.

The present case is being filed based on a complaint lodged by Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, YSRCP legislator from Magalagiri.