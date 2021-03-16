Amaravati land scam case | Fresh FIR against Chandrababu Naidu; TDP rebuts charges

TDP national president and former AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. File photo

TDP launches counter-attack, says the YSR family had been enjoying 700 acres of assigned lands in Idupulapaya for decades

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu has landed in a new set of problem concerning the alleged ‘Amravati Land Scam’, as AP CID has filed fresh FIRs against him and one of his former minister P. Narayana, giving it a new twist.

The new cases were booked based on a complaint filed by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy, under various sections such as Section 120 B (conspiracy) and Sections 166, 167 and 217 of the IPC, read with Prohibition of Assigned Lands Alienation Act of 1977 and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

However, the TDP has denied any wrongdoing by the former chief minister, and instead accused the previous Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy government for favouritism.

The former CM has been asked to appear in person on March 23, at 11 a.m., at the Regional CID office in Satyanarayanapuram in Vijayawada.

According to a senior officer from AP CID the new angle to the case basically deals with some procedural irregularities and decisions taken to acquire land and assign compensation for the capital city, when Mr. Naidu was the CM and also the Chairman of AP Capital Region Development Authority.

In this case, the AP CID is probing into various alleged irregularities in the alienation of assigned lands.

As per sources in CID, assigned lands are basically government lands and they are assigned to the poor, so that they can sustain themselves by reaping the benefits from the land in whatever way possible such as agriculture. They cannot be sold or transferred and government has the right to take it back anytime, and as well regularise to the assignee after following a standard proposal which includes approval from the Cabinet.

One of the major charges against Mr. Naidu pertains to alienation of about 500 acres of assigned lands, which was part of the 30,000 acres of land identified or pooled for the capital city.

As per the AP CID investigation, the 500 acres (approx) of assigned land was purchased by various persons and AP Government had passed a GO for one-time exemption allowing alienation to the non-assignees, which qualifies the beneficiary for Mr. Naidu’s compensation scheme of 1,450-1,500 sq yards of developed commercial and residential plots for every acre surrendered.

Sources say that Cabinet approval was reportedly not accorded before the GO was passed and this is seen as violation.

TDP rebuts charges

Following the CID’s move to file FIR agaist Mr. Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) launched a counter attack on the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging that the YSR family is known for enjoying assigned lands for decades.

Former Chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had diluted the Prohibition of Assigned Lands Act through ordinance in 2007 only to benefit his close associates, the TDP alleged.

TDP Andhra Pradesh State President K. Atchannaidu, in a statement on Tuesday, said that YSR family had been enjoying 700 acres of assigned lands in Idupulapaya for decades.

As the issue came to light, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy announced in the Assembly that he was returning 610 acres but later changed the tune that he was returning only 300 acres. Mr. Jagan constructed a house in assigned lands and forcibly took the assigned lands of hundreds of people, he said.

Mr. Atchannaidu alleged that notices were issued to TDP National President N. Chandrababu Naidu out of sheer vengeance. The (previous) TDP government offered the same package for assigned lands farmers on par with jareebu farmers. With an eye on political mileage, the ruling YSRCP was resorting to mudslinging and false propaganda.

How the police filed a case under SC, ST Atrocities Act based on the complaint lodged by YSRCP Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who is not an SC or ST, he asked. Meanwhile, party sources said a decision on approaching courts has not yet been taken.