Amaravati JAC urges Governor not to approve 3 capitals, CRDA Bills

The Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee (JAC) convener A. Sivareddy on Sunday appealed to the Governor not to commit a “historic blunder” by approving the three capitals Bill and the CRDA Bill.

Addressing a press conference at the JAC office, Mr. Sivareddy said the people in the capital region had been protesting for the last 215 days in a peaceful way and 67 farmers had died in the course of the protests. He said the future of the State depended on the decision of the Governor on the two crucial Bills.

Mr. Sivareddy said all political parties and people’s organisations were unanimous in their view that the issue should be taken to the President and then tabled for a thorough discussion in Parliament before going ahead with its implementation.

The JAC leader urged the Centre to intervene and save the interests of the people in Andhra Pradesh. He said at a time when the coronavirus was raging and there was a sharp spike in the number of deaths and new ‘positive’ cases, it was unfortunate that the government’s focus was on getting the two Bills approved by the Governor.

He said the three capitals Bill, if implemented, would whip up regional passions among the people of the State. The government’s decision had pushed the State into uncertainty and no investor was prepared to put money here as the place did not have a proper capital so far.

Mr. Sivareddy said the JAC would continue its legal battle against the government move.

‘Violation of norms’

JAC co-convener Gadde Tirupati Rao alleged that the YSR Congress Party government in the State had been resorting to gross violation of constitutional norms. He wondered how the ruling party could table the Bills for the second time after they were sent to a Select Committee, without following the due process.

He called upon the Opposition parties to form a common platform to oppose the government’s “sinister” plans. He urged the Governor to use his discretionary powers and send the Bills to the President.

Co-convener R.V. Swamy, Guntur JAC members Mallikarjun Rao and others were present.