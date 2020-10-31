Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati JAC to hold ‘Chalo Guntur’ rally over ryots’ arrest

In protest against the ‘handcuffing’ and arrest of farmers in Krishnayapalem, farmers in Amaravati region have planned to go on a ‘Chalo Guntur’ agitation on Saturday.

In a statement on Friday, Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee leader Puvvana Sudhakar said farmers from all villages will gather at Thullur by 9 a.m and from there, they will move in vehicles towards Guntur.

He said people of the region, especially farmers, were feeling unsettled about the ‘illegal’ arrests and the act of handcuffing them for participating in a peaceful protest.

