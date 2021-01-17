Amaravati JAC plans yagam from tomorrow

After a series of protests for more than a year to persuade the YSRCP government in the State to drop its plan to shift the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, the farmers in the Amaravati region are now seeking divine intervention.

As part of the Amaravati movement, the JAC leaders, in collaboration with the Shaiva Kshetra temple authorities at Tallayapalem of Guntur district, are gearing up to perform ‘Srividya Maha Yagam’ from January 18 to 26 at the place where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the new capital at Uddandarayunipalem village.

“The unrest among the farmers is growing. They gave away their valuable lands to become partners in the capital development activity, but have been left in the lurch by the YSRCP government,” said Puvvada Sudhakar, JAC convener.

G.O. causing concern

The G.O. calling for merger of villages such as Penumaka, Vaddeswaram, Ippatam, Undavalli, Gundmeda, Chirravuru and Mallempudi with the Tadepalli Municipality and a few others with the Mangalagiri Municipality was causing concern among the farmers, Mr. Sudhakar said.