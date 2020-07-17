Amaravati JAC plans to take the battle to Delhi

Farmers who have been agitating for more than 200 days against the government’s three-capital proposal, have sought an appointment with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek their intervention. They are hopeful that they will get the call before the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti Joint Action Committee (JAC), which is spearheading the movement, has sought the appointments to apprise the President and Prime Minister of the the latest developments. The plight of the farmers who gave up their land for the Capital would be brought to their notice. Their attention would also to be drawn to the development projects that have already come up in the Amaravati region.

The Assembly recently passed the Bills on decentralisation and repeal of the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014. They were passed for the second time as the Legislative Council referred them to the Select Committee after they were passed in the Assembly for the first time. The Governor has to give his assent for the same.

‘Under court purview’

JAC member R.V. Swamy said the government passed the Bills again, though cases were pending in the High Court. The JAC is confident that the judgment would be in favour of the farmers, but it is making efforts to approach the Supreme Court irrespective of the outcome in the High Court.

“Though general appointments were not being given by the offices of President and Prime Minister, we sought them. A couple of MPs are extending their support in this regard,” he said.

It may be recalled that the JAC leaders met the President in February and submitted a memorandum.