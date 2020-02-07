Amaravati JAC meets President Kovind on capital issue

Leaders of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Friday met President Ramnath Kovind and submitted a memorandum to him with an appeal to intervene and stop the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh from shifting the Capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, JAC convenor Siva Reddy said they explained to the President about the “plight of the farmers who gave their lands for construction of the capital and who are on a prolonged agitation seeking justice from the government. We also informed him in detail about the development projects that have already come up in Amaravati region,” he said.

The leaders also met Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari and submitted a memorandum to him. Mr. Gadkari is learnt to have suggested to the JAC to try and get a court order in this regard.

They said on Saturday, they would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and if possible Prime Minister Narendra Modi.