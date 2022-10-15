Amaravati JAC leaders term ‘Visakha Garjana’ in Andhra Pradesh as a paid artists’ show

Placards used by the participants in the rally prepared in the municipal offices, they allege

Leaders of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Saturday criticised the ‘Visakha Garjana’ saying that the Ministers from the Godavari districts had engaged “paid artists” to gain influence in the region.

Speaking to the media, JAC convener Siva Reddy said the Director General of Police owed an explanation to the people of the State on why was permission granted for the YSRCP-sponsored rally in Visakhapatnam.

Alleging that the placards used by the participants in the rally were being prepared in the municipal offices, he said people wanted to know for how much more time it would take for the State to have a new capital.

Referring to the closure of the road-cum-rail bridge in Rajamahendravaram, he accused the ruling party of using IAS officers as mere puppets.

JAC co-convener Thirupati Rao found fault with Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao’s statements on the capital issue and accused him of large-scale land-grabbing in 2004, and said a Special Investigation Team was constituted to probe the issue.

Mr. Rao said Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana’s family had a 30-year association with the North Andhra region, and people knew who was responsible for the backwardness of the area.

He alleged that attempts were being made to bring hired goons from Vijayawada to attack the JAC leaders. He demanded who had given permission to use placards and mikes in the YCRCP rally.

They said the padayatra would stop on Sunday and it would resume from Kovvuru on Monday at 8 a.m.