Amaravati JAC condemns findings of G.N. Rao committee

The Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi on Saturday said that it does not believe the findings of the G.N. Rao committee and the soon to be submitted report of the Boston Consulting Group on the idea of decentralisation.

Statewide protests erupted when Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed that the legislative, executive and judiciary capitals could be set up in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool respectively citing development of all three regions.

At a conference held on Saturday, JAC convener A. Siva Reddy condemned the findings of the G.N. Rao committee and said that the report was in line with the thinking of the Chief Minister. “The JAC is in favour of decentralisation of development but not decentralisation of administration,” Mr. Siva Reddy said.

Mr. Reddy also stated that 36 unions had gathered in the city to express their dissent against the proposal and added that Joint Action Committees would be formed in all 13 districts of the State to show their solidarity towards the retention of capital in Amaravati.

Samithi honourary president Gadde Tirupati Rao appealed to the people to stage protests at Dharna Chowk in the city on a daily basis until the CM accedes to their demand to retain the capital in Amaravati. He demanded that the State government take appropriate action against those involved in insider trading in the TDP regime and not victimise innocent people.