Amaravati is completely safe, asserts A.P. Minister

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana reiterated that the capital city of Amaravati is in a “completely safe zone”, seeking to dispel concerns about flooding due to the Krishna.

Speaking at a press conference held at the CRDA headquarters in Vijayawada on Monday, Mr. Narayana urged people “not to be swayed by the misleading propaganda being spread by the YSRCP”.

“There is no risk to Amaravati, and protective measures such as the construction of reservoirs and canals have been implemented to prevent flooding. The Krishna recently experienced a record inflow of 11.43 lakh cusecs, yet Amaravati remained unaffected, demonstrating the effectiveness of these flood prevention strategies,” he added.

Mr. Narayana elaborated on the efforts to prevent flooding in Amaravati by constructing canals and reservoirs. “The government has designed systems like Kondaveeti Vaagu, Pala Vaagu, and gravity canals to handle excess water. Tenders will be issued soon to complete these projects before the next monsoon. In total, 48.3 km of canals will be developed, with three major canals set for completion,” the Minister said.

He added that the government would develop Kondaveeti Vaagu to a stretch of 23.6 km from Anantavaram to Undavalli, Pala Vaagu to an extent of 16.7 km from Dondapadu to Krishnayapalem and the gravity canal to a length of around 8 km at Vaikuntapuram.

Also, six reservoirs with a total capacity of more than one TMC will be built inside and outside the Seed Capital area to manage water retention. He said that within the Seed Capital, the government will develop a reservoir at Neerukonda with 0.4 TMC capacity, at Krishnayapalem with 0.1 TMC and at Sakhamuru with 0.1 TMC of water storage capacity. At the same time, three more reservoirs would be developed outside the Seed Capital, including a 0.3 TMC capacity at Lam, 0.2 TMC capacity at Vaikuntapuram and 0.2 TMC capacity at Peda Parimi.

Even in case of heavy rainfall, the Minister said the canals and reservoirs would be sufficient. He further outlined plans to pump excess water into the Krishna using lift irrigation systems with capacities of up to 12,350 cusecs at Undavalli, 4,000 cusecs at Buckingham canal and 5,650 cusecs capacity at Vaikuntapuram.

‘No structural issues with iconic buildings’

Mr. Narayana also addressed concerns regarding buildings partially constructed between 2014 and 2019 in Amaravati. The State government had sought reports from IIT Hyderabad and IIT Chennai on the structural integrity of iconic buildings, including the Secretariat and High Court, as well as 3,600 flats built for government employees. The reports confirmed that all the structures were stable and construction could resume without any issues. The government plans to call for tenders by December to restart the work on these buildings.

Mr. Narayana announced that compensation of ₹175 crore under the land lease scheme will be deposited into the accounts of farmers who gave their lands for Amaravati’s development, within a couple of days.

In light of the recent floods, the Minister announced an extension of the tax payment deadline for residents in flood-affected areas of Vijayawada. Though the deadline for municipal taxes was initially set for September 30, it will now be extended to offer relief to those impacted by the flooding.

