The TDP government had forcibly taken over the lands for the capital of Amaravati by setting fire to the standing crops, Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu alleged on Saturday.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Kannababu said, “TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should introspect whether Amaravati was selected based on a referendum.”

Welcoming the establishment of three capitals, the Minister said, “Amaravati is a real estate venture designed by the TDP during its term. That is why it is opposing the proposal to allocate lands for the poor in Amaravati.”

Districts such as East Godavari did not receive any project during the TDP’s term despite claims that it had adopted the decentralised development model.

“Mr. Naidu owes an apology to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan for his remarks against the assent given to the capital Bills.”