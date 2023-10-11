ADVERTISEMENT

Amaravati IRR alignment case | Nara Lokesh attends CID inquiry for second day

October 11, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - GUNTUR

Former Minister P. Narayana’s son-in-law Puneeth has also been summoned for CID inquiry in the same case

Sambasiva Rao M.

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh arrives for CID questioning in Amaravati Inner Ring Road case, at SIT Office at Tadepalli in Guntur district on October 11, 2023 | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Telugu Desam Party General Secretary Nara Lokesh was interrogated for a second day in the alleged Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment scam case by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP CID), on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Inquiry Officer (IO) posed several questions to him at the office of the SIT in Tadepalli. Initially, the CID summoned Mr. Lokesh for one day, but after concluding Tuesday’s inquiry, the investigating officer instructed him to present himself today as well. 

Mr. Lokesh reportedly requested the CID officials to continue the questioning session even after the Court permitted time slot on Tuesday, stating that he had to attend other programmes on Wednesday. But, the CID officials asked Mr. Lokesh to arrive on Wednesday as they needed to ask several questions pertaining to the case. Mr. Lokesh reached the CID office before 10 am on both the days. 

Meanwhile, former Minister P. Narayana’s son-in-law Puneeth also appeared for the CID inquiry in the same case on Wednesday. 

The CID officials are questioning both Mr. Lokesh and Mr. Puneeth in the presence of their advocates, as directed by the Court.

Security was increased in and around Tadepalli and the National Highway, as the TDP leaders and cadre are continuing agitations and protests.

