Amaravati Inner Ring Road case: High Court reserves judgment on Naidu’s bail plea, grants reprieve to Lokesh

October 03, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on October 3 (Tuesday) reserved its judgment on former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s anticipatory bail petition in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment case.

Advocate-General S. Sriram represented the CID, while senior Supreme Court advocate Siddharth Luthra appeared for Mr. Naidu virtually.

Mr. Luthra reiterated that the arrest of Mr. Naidu was politically motivated, and hence his client should be enlarged on bail by invoking the provision of “deemed custody.”

Mr. Sriram said that even as per the judgments cited by Mr. Luthra, it was not a fit case to release Mr. Naidu on bail.

Upon conclusion of the arguments, Justice K. Suresh Reddy said he was keeping the bail plea in abeyance.

Meanwhile, TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh got a reprieve in the IRR case as the High Court ordered the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to postpone his questioning to October 10.

The court was dealing with a lunch motion petition through which Mr. Lokesh raised certain objections related to the contents of the notice issued to him by the CID under Section 41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The Judge imposed certain conditions to be followed by the CID in extracting information from the petitioner.

Mr. Lokesh was supposed to make himself available for the CID inquiry in Vijayawada at 10 a.m. on October 4.

Narayana’s bail extended

In the same case, the bail that had been granted by the High Court to former Minister P. Narayana was extended till October 16, to which date the matter was posted for further hearing.

Mr. Narayana was asked by the CID to be present for questioning, along with Mr. Lokesh, on October 4.

